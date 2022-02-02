No to remote learning: remote learning disproportionately disadvantages low-income students

Inequity+has+become+increasingly+apparent+in+low-income+families+with+food+scarcity+and+resource+inaccessibility.+

Graphic by Lyah Muktavaram ’22

Inequity has become increasingly apparent in low-income families with food scarcity and resource inaccessibility.

The temporary remote learning option for symptomatic or quarantined students will be redacted on Jan. 28 due to zero students in isolation or quarantine at Staples and Coleytown, and merely seven at Bedford.
Live streamed classes discontinued in Staples, middle schools
Students oppose further plastic divider use
Students oppose further plastic divider use
There are multiple COVID-19 testing sites around Westport and they all experience the same traffic-related issues on a regular basis. Sometimes these testing sites run out of COVID tests, which creates even more backlog.
Long waits at COVID-19 testing sites create frustration
The Department of Education announced that Connecticut schools will not be required to offer distance learning to students for the 2021-2022 school year, creating speculation regarding Staples’ plans for the fall.
Westport Public Schools not required to provide online learning option for future academic years