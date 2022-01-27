Maintaining midterms benefits Staples students

The Staples High School administration should continue to try and make students’ lives as normal as possible, which is why it was in everyone’s best interest to keep midterms.

I fully acknowledge that there is a ton of chaos in the community right now and students’ lives are once again feeling the effects of this pandemic. Just when things finally started to feel somewhat normal at Staples High School, with Omicron cases on the rise, school cancellations and postponements, and delays in implementing the midterm schedule, we don’t feel we are in a very stable place right now at school

But even with all those insecurities, it is simply unrealistic to continue to cancel midterms every year.

Midterms and finals help prepare students for the college experience, where exams are implemented without fail. However, half of Staples students have not had midterms since the 2019-2020 school year, while the other half has not had a high school midterm at all. It could be a huge disadvantage for college-bound students to not have done midterms before since they won’t know how to study for a summative assessment.

The school is doing it’s students a disservice by pushing off the inevitable.

Midterms will return eventually one way or another and if the school continues to push it off, Staples students will be unprepared. For students

The test may not look like and function the same way that it was before the pandemic but that’s no excuse to just throw the test out completely.