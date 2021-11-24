Early Christmas spirit allows for kinder, happier community

Beginning as early as October, I found red and green decorations in CVS, and saw houses around town showing off their holiday spirit. And while many argue that this jump to celebrating Christmas–before giving Halloween and Thanksgiving their fair share of the spotlight–is premature, I strongly disagree as Christmas is a holiday that brings forth the most smiles and unity, which are both something we could all use.

Despite the fact that I’m Jewish and don’t celebrate Christmas, I still value the goodness and love that comes with the holiday. A warmth takes over my heart as I see people reveal their true kindness and help out their community members. Whether it’s seeing the smile on a homeless person’s face when I volunteered and gave them gifts at their shelter, or seeing my friends’ little siblings get excited about their Christmas lists, the holiday’s early celebration opens up more opportunities for good deeds and happiness in our town

I believe that by holding off on Christmas spirit until December, delays the excuse for many to show affection to others . While it is true that other holidays bring forth togetherness and love as well, in our society, Christmas has become the most famous and anticipated holiday. There is no reason to stop the volunteering, gift-giving, and helpfulness that arises as Christmas approaches. If preparing for Christmas many weeks early is what it takes to bond a community with kindness and love, then so be it.

Although I once felt that Hanukkah, which is usually celebrated earlier than Christmas, is overshadowed by the Christmas preparations, I have learned to embrace the wonders of the holiday. After all, one does not have to explicitly celebrate the holiday in order to do fun things like build gingerbread houses and visit the famous Rockefeller Christmas tree with their friends or family. These are activities in which I have always enjoyed partaking with my community, despite the fact that I don’t celebrate the holiday.

So bring on the Mariah Carey classic, “All I Want for Christmas is You,” and let’s all enjoy the early lights, because no matter your religion, the magic and kindness of Christmas are for everyone.