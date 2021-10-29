COVID-19 pandemic holds the blame for a rushed holiday season

Marshalls has holiday decorations for Thanksgiving and Hanukkah on display, even though it is only October.

One of the most thrilling times of the year is the holiday season. Families, friends, neighbors and even strangers come together to celebrate. Best of all, we are given the opportunity to embrace time spent with our loved ones. However, since the pandemic has caused stores to be stocked with holiday decorations early, people will be hustling through the holidays without getting the chance to cherish their time with their families and friends. This year, unfortunately, the anticipation of the holidays feels rushed.

The time to bask in the glory of these holidays has been cut short since decorations for the upcoming holidays are showcased so early, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The excitement that comes with this time of year is stripped away, as we are not given enough time to anticipate a holiday, before being buried by the consumerism connected to it..

Delays in cargo shipments have resulted in an urgency for even earlier holiday shopping. Even though it is only October,people and families are preparing for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Christmas now.

Throughout Westport, retailers are already advertising decorations for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Christmas, yet Halloween isn’t even over. When I was trying to find a Halloween costume, all I saw for sale were stocking stuffers.

Consumer patterns have drastically changed after the pandemic, as supplies on shelves are wiped clean. This influenced the way people shopped last holiday season, as stores promoted consumers acquiring their holiday goods much earlier on, to insure the stock of their desired item.

Although I, too, would like to see presents under the tree this holiday season, it is not worth making my Christmas list in October, as I have yet to enjoy Halloween and Thanksgiving. I believe that the magic of this time of year is having the ability to soak in every moment of the holidays.