Biden’s Connecticut visit alludes to severity of today’s political polarization

As shown by the statistics above, polarization is running rampant in today’s political climate. In order to keep our nation unified, we must respond by improving our stances rather than only denouncing others’.

When President Joe Biden visited a child care center in Hartford, Connecticut on Oct. 15, he faced “yelling, cursing [and] the F-bomb,” according to Gov. Ned Lamont. These protestors were in the presence of a president who holds opposing views to their own. But instead of attempting to engage in a constructive exchange, they, instead, decided to shout profanities and hurl insults.

According to The Washington Post, nearly 60% of Republicans see Democrats as enemies rather than political opponents and just above 40% of Democrats see Republicans that way as well. Today’s political scene is more than black and white; it’s a battlefield. With the lines so distinctly drawn, we must shift our focus to personal improvement rather than degradation of the opposing side to avoid a community where differences promise violence.

“ With the lines so distinctly drawn, we must shift our focus to personal improvement rather than degradation of the opposing side to avoid a community where differences promise violence. ” — Giselle Oldani ’22

As a collective society, we care more about proving why others are wrong than proving why we are right. We care more about demonizing the opposing side than focusing on how to improve our own stance. Today’s society not only expects hostility but embraces it. We are quickly straying further and further away from the possibility of staying a united nation.

There’s nothing wrong with these protesters having strong opinions; but there is a problem with how they voice them. It is so easy to criticize something, to point out a problem or to complain. The real change happens when someone proposes a solution, a way to move forward instead of lingering in place. It is the difference between saying “end poverty” versus “create more jobs.”

I believe fighting for something is stronger than fighting against something. When you have a plan or a direction, your goals become real and tangible. We cannot let hatred and anger dictate our actions. We need proactivity, not negativity. I hope today’s political authorities, activists and even ordinary, everyday citizens realize this fact and apply it to all their future endeavors. I hope the next round of protesters that Biden comes into contact with chant “lower the social policy bill” instead of the F-word.