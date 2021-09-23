Staples student government would provide leadership roles, efficiency

Introducing a student government at Staples High School would serve as a great way to participate in leadership roles for students of all grades. While there are opportunities to be the head of a club or the captain of a sports team, there is not an opportunity to be class president, secretary, treasurer or other student government positions. For those wanting to be involved in politics later in life, or for anyone wanting to be involved with the school in general, it is a great experience in leadership preparation..

Having a student government at Staples would also teach students important skills that will be useful in the future. This includes, how one might campaign, how to reach a large audience effectively and how to take on a big responsibility. Being able to manage a whole student body grants the responsibility to a group of deserving students who have campaigned and worked hard to be elected by their classmates.

I often hear my friends from other neighboring towns talk about the excitement of the election for student government. I watch them prepare for weeks, making pins, videos and speeches. I can’t help but be a little envious, and feel like Staples is missing out on this great event.

“ Although there is a debate team, mock trial and Model UN there is no organization that is completely in touch with other students in the school; however, a student government would embody the roles missing from preexisting clubs. ” — Alix Glickman '23

It would also be an efficient way to get the student body’s voices heard. Oftentimes, administration will reach out via email with surveys to get in touch with students, but those emails usually go unnoticed. I have been guilty of seeing an email from administration and immediately sending it to the junk section. A student government could get in contact with students through a more engaging platform such as social media, and then relay the more accurate information to administration.

An admirable trait of Staples is how well they prepare students for life after we graduate. They have provided us with rigorous classes, social skills and extracurricular opportunities. Staples provides several clubs that are fairly similar to a student government, but don’t fully fulfill the duty. Although there is a debate team, mock trial and Model UN there is no organization that is completely in touch with other students in the school; however, a student government would embody the roles missing from preexisting clubs.

Overall, having a student government at Staples would give students a leadership role, prepare them for the future and efficiently communicate with the student body to make sure everyone’s voices are heard. This would enhance the experience at school, and improve the camaraderie amongst students.