Dunkin’ and Starbucks summer menu falls short of sweet expectations

The Dunkin’ and Starbucks summer menu contains lots of bright summery colors, however, the flavors they included were bland and not at the same level as past seasonal releases.

Photo by Madeleine Tansley '23

The Dunkin’ and Starbucks summer menu contains lots of bright summery colors, however, the flavors they included were bland and not at the same level as past seasonal releases.

Maddy Tansley '23, Staff Writer
June 11, 2021

Dunkin’ and Starbucks summer menu falls short of sweet expectations

Related Stories
Celsius Energy drinks provide 200mg of caffeine and are commonly taken prior to workouts.
Celsius energy drink becomes new student favorite
The iced brown sugar oat milk shaken espresso (left) and iced chocolate almond milk shaken espresso (right) are two new non-dairy drinks now available at Starbucks locations. These added milk alternatives now allow a more inclusive menu for those who don’t consume dairy.
New dairy-free Starbucks drinks add inclusive taste to their menu
Holiday drinks have been introduced to the Starbucks menu to allow customers to indulge in sweet, caffeinated treats for this winter season. There is an array of both hot and iced drinks to enjoy.
Starbucks welcomes the holiday season with festive drinks
Dunkin' Donuts is kicking off the holiday season, with one of their drinks being a hot Peppermint mocha latte.
Dunkin' Donuts presents new fall drinks