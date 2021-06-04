Requiring vaccines is important, necessary for the return to normal life

As more age groups become eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccines, new questions for the future arise. Among these questions is whether or not vaccines should be required for the next school year. The answer is obviously, “yes,” with exceptions for medical reasons.

The Taft Boarding School in Watertown is requiring next year’s students and staff to be fully vaccinated. So why not do the same at our own school? We have the means and the resources to get vaccinated.

It’s already been a little over a month since the Pfizer vaccine was approved for 16-year-olds. And recently it has been approved for 12-15-year-olds as well, making the vaccine more accessible to younger age groups. As of now, 52.4% of the Connecticut population has been fully vaccinated and 60.73% of Westport’s population has received at least one dose according to the CTPost.

What the statistics prove is that we’re already in the right direction to make our community safer. It also means that having the majority of the student and administrative body fully vaccinated by the start of the September 2021 school year is not entirely out of the question.

Vaccinations undoubtedly keep our schools and communities safer and it’s been proven that the COVID-19 vaccine is 95% effective. Implying that the return to a “normal” life starts with a simple vaccination.

This is all to ensure that citizens stay safe, not just to protect themselves but to protect more vulnerable communities as well. When it comes down to it, we save more lives and protect more people by getting our dose of the vaccine.

In fact, according to the Washington Post, vaccine mandates are allowed if a business or school deems that it is necessary. It is within their legal authority to mandate a vaccine they deem is safe and crucial much like students would get the flu shot or vaccination for the measles.

But it’s not just about protecting others. When COVID-19 hit our town of Westport, we lost so much. Clubs were shut down, sports were pushed back, classes were taught differently, even school dances were canceled, something that the majority of juniors and seniors were looking forward to. Vaccinations allow us to return to normal school activities that we did before the start of the pandemic.

Not only is it safer for the entire school body to get vaccinated but it is necessary. We start getting back our world once we start accepting this important vaccine that is truly meant to save lives.