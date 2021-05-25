Vaccination process deemed efficient, successful

After vaccinations, patients receive a sticker in order to promote enthusiasm and excitement regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

Picture by Emily Goldstein ’23

Emily Goldstein ’23, Paper Features Editor
May 25, 2021

After a year filled with fear, uncertainty and rapid adaptations due to COVID-19, the idea of getting the vaccine filled me with excitement and optimism. Although I was scared of the swift rollout and many controversies over vaccinations, both my family and I were adamant that we were making the right decision by getting it. 

My hands were shaking as I walked into Stanford hospital pessimistically, worried that  I would feel sick after the shot, and scared of the needle itself. My dad was by my side reassuring me that it was going to be a quick process and we would be out of the hospital before I knew it. We were immediately guided by signs into the check-in room where at least a dozen nurses stood with soft, smiling eyes. The ease of the process and confidence of the nurses had already become apparent and comforted me.

We were then quickly escorted to another waiting room where we were informed that they would call my name shortly. I remember being astonished at the efficiency of the process for something that was so new to hospitals all over the country. Each and every employee had their own specific job which made the entire operation run a lot smoother. 

When my name was called, my dad and I went into an additional room with the nurse who would give me the shot. It was over within seconds and I felt great relief at how easy it had been. 

Everyone cheered as I stepped back into the main room for the 15 minute waiting period. I was overwhelmed with positive emotions knowing that some of the fear that had been so prevalent in my life for the past year could now be lifted. 

The nurses and employees had truly made me a lot more reassured and confident that nothing would go wrong. They all knew what they were doing as they had done it many times to previous patients. Additionally, the process allowed me to be in and out of the hospital within 20 minutes. 

I feel very fortunate to have been able to access the vaccine as easy as it was, and grateful for all of the front line workers who were so supportive. If I was hesitant about the vaccine prior to getting it, all that hesitancy was now gone. I fully recommend Stanford hospital as a reliable place to get the vaccine as I felt completely safe the entire time.

