Instagram’s new pronoun feature endorses inclusivity

Instagram’s new feature that allows for seamless and casual pronoun expression helps the LGBTQ+ community feel accepted, despite the fact that it was long overdue.

Social media is a notoriously toxic outlet, especially for those who are part of a marginalized group. However, Instagram recently added a feature that allows users to add up to four pronouns next to their name as opposed to their bio, further encouraging informal gender expression.

This feature was long overdue. Mis-gendering, even if accidental, can be triggering and dehumanizing. Whether it’s including your pronouns in the closing of an email, changing your Zoom name during a meeting, or introducing yourself on the first day of school, stating your pronouns should be acknowledged as a common formality. Dating apps, such as Tinder and OkCupid, have enabled users to input pronouns into a specific field, and Facebook has allowed the same opportunity since 2014. Even less social applications like Lyft have encouraged sharing pronouns since 2019, and WhiteHouse.gov updated its contact form to include gender spectrum-inclusive pronouns.

Although this attribute does not resolve years of damage against the LGBTQ+ community caused by the toxic community on Instagram, putting pronouns next to your name helps for casual self-identification, even if you are cisgender. Furthermore, Instagram promoting the use of built-in pronouns exhibits acceptance and provokes other users to properly refer to their peers.

“ Although this attribute does not resolve years of damage against the LGBTQ+ community caused by the toxic community on Instagram, putting pronouns next to your name helps for casual self-identification, even if you are cisgender.” — Toby Goldfarb '23

Instagram has historically been suspected of censoring members of the LGBTQ+ community in the past, including banning ads or removing images without a sufficient cause. Providing a field to enter pronouns is a basic demonstration of allyship, as research has shown that recognition and respect of pronouns can make a difference for the health and well-being of the LGBTQ+ community.

As a cisgender person, I will never be forced to experience the uncomfortable confrontation of correcting someone about my pronouns, nor will I ever be able to speak on this matter from personal experience. However, as someone with common human decency, I have had my pronouns in my bio ever since I learned about the importance of doing so. Now that Instagram has a direct space for pronouns, I hope that other people will follow suit.

In spite of this success, I was disappointed to see that many people did not care to make use of this significant advancement. News of this feature was broadcasted on many different platforms, and users who fail to take advantage of this basic opportunity are, simply put, not working hard enough to ensure the comfortability of the LGBTQ+ community on Instagram. As previously mentioned, social media is a harmful environment, and inserting pronouns onto your profile can make it even slightly easier for someone that you may not realize is struggling with gender identity.

Despite the fact that pronouns could be inserted into an individual’s bio prior to this update, making this action routine helps self-identification feel more natural. I encourage everyone with a following on Instagram, even if under 10 or over 1 million, to take 5 seconds out of their day and help make the internet a safer space for all users.