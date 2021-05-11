Seniors quotes canceled, graduates object

Aidan+Keaveney+%E2%80%9921+shares+what+would%E2%80%99ve+been+his+senior+quote+in+the+yearbook.+Many+seniors+are+upset+because+they%E2%80%99ve+missed+out+on+many+traditional+senior+events+including+senior+yearbook+quotes.+

Photo by Logan Gornbein ’21

Aidan Keaveney ’21 shares what would’ve been his senior quote in the yearbook. Many seniors are upset because they’ve missed out on many traditional senior events including senior yearbook quotes.

Logan Gornbein ’21, Staff Writer
May 11, 2021

Related Stories
Aidan Keaveney ’21 shares what would’ve been his senior quote in the yearbook. Many seniors are upset because they’ve missed out on many traditional senior events including senior yearbook quotes.
Seniors quotes canceled, graduates object
Coordinators Marley Lopez-Paul ’21 and Natalia Maidique ’21 encourage fellow seniors to sign up for Senior Showdown.
AP Senior Showdown proceeds, brings sense of normalcy for seniors
Seniors parking spots are in close proximity to the cafeteria making it easy and accessible for students to get their cars during lunch.
Extended lunch waves prove beneficial for seniors
As seniors prepare to graduate, most will be heading off to college, while others prepare for their gap years. Students in the Staples community are deciding to take a year off for multiple reasons, including COVID, athletics and personal growth.
Seniors choose alternate paths following high school