AP test dates create conflict with senior internships

Last year, AP tests had many complications due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year’s tests have changed even more. In the past, AP tests were always scheduled for the first two weeks of May. This year, AP tests are scheduled to take place during late May, regardless of grade-level, and that presents a problem for seniors because the test dates fall during the senior internship season.

This is a conflict with no solution for almost every senior taking an AP course as they have to choose between taking the test and having it interfere with their internship, or skipping the test and giving up the chance to receive college credit.

However, this is not just an issue of missing a few internship days. Due to timing, seniors have to take the tests weeks after getting released from school. This makes reviewing for the test much harder, as seniors have to juggle studying for the test — without help from teachers — and their internship.

Senior internships are a very important part of high school life. According to the Staples Internship website, “the program provides students with an opportunity to make a smoother transition from high school to college, career, or wherever life may take them.”

The clash between AP testing and senior internships shouldn’t be occurring at all. According to the College Board website, three different testing time frames are offered. The first one is in early to mid May, and is taken in person, like a normal AP test.

But instead of giving all students the option to take their AP tests early, the Staples has restricted in-person tests to only a few subjects. So, while the College Board is providing options for students, Staples is not.