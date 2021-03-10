Flexibility, options allow senior internships to prevail amidst pandemic

The highly anticipated senior internships have changed this year to allow students to choose from one of three options. This change allows for more flexibility and freedom when choosing an internship, something that should not be overlooked despite complaints.

To say I wasn’t devastated that my last year of high school consisted of no football games, spirit week, school dances and countless other rite-of-passage moments that we seniors have been looking forward to, would be a lie. But despite all of the changes this year has brought, the senior internship program has prevailed, allowing every senior to begin counting down the days until May when we get to leave our academics behind and embark on a new journey.

Despite the rumblings among the senior class about the unfairness of the process, I think it is equally as important to remember that being able to have an internship at all is a privilege. Regardless of what internship option you were given or decided to choose, it is something that should not be taken for granted.

Unlike previous years, this year we were given three internship options to choose from (in-person, self design or DIY) in order to ensure every senior had the ability to participate. Although it may not be the traditional all in-person experience we have become accustomed to, again this year has proven that things are not always going to be as we expect and we have to adapt to those changes.

Giving us the three options to choose from made the selection process much more exciting and enjoyable. It has been so interesting to hear about everyone’s choice of internship, and it really seems like everyone is choosing to do something that they are genuinely passionate about, which might have not been the case in years prior, when the only option was to do in-person internships with a company.

I have one friend who is going to be doing a DIY internship which will consist of her writing blog posts about her experience getting ready to leave for college. Another friend of mine decided to pursue the traditional in-person internship and will be spending time working at a finance company.

I have heard a few stories about some seniors not getting their first choice and having to choose one of the two other options that are available. Any disappointed feelings from this are valid, and it is understandable to be upset at not receiving your first choice, especially as many view their senior internship as a glimpse into if their future plans are something they want to continue pursuing in college. However, we must remember that there are limited places and companies that are allowing internships to happen in person, so the chance to even apply for one of them is a privilege.

Despite the challenges that this year has brought, I think Staples did a great job of making sure that seniors were able to have one element of senior year that made it seem a little bit more normal. Although it is not a perfect process and things are not always going to go smoothly, the adaptations that the administration made to allow any form of internships to occur should not go unnoticed.