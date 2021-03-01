The senior class deserves prom

Photo by Athletic Fields Westport

The staples high school football field is the perfect place to hold the COVID safe outdoor prom. It is so large that it could allow for the whole senior grade to social distance, while still having a good time together.

Charlotte Smith '21, Social Media Director
March 1, 2021

Facebook groups flooded with different dresses, scrambling to find an after party plan, making sure your dress is different from those of your friends and finding a place to take pictures with your parents. This is the planning that goes along with school dances. It may sound stressful, but this is what led to one of the most amazing nights of my junior year: counties

As a second semester senior, I am sad to say that my grade has only gotten one dance due to COVID-19, junior prom. The other dance, red and whites, was canceled and the fate of senior prom is uncertain. 

Although the pandemic is still flooding our town, school dances are supposed to be some of the most memorable nights of high school. With this in mind, the PTA should organize an outdoor prom on the football field in June for all seniors. Who knows what the pandemic will be like by then, but we could plan a COVID safe event that can finally allow our senior class to unite. 

The dance could be spread throughout the whole football field, with mandatory use of masks, of course. Each senior could be required to bring a date that is also a senior at Staples, ensuring that no grades mix and no non-Westport students are brought in. Because of the large size of the football field, the dance could be extremely spread out with social distancing enforced. The administration may not want this prom to occur because COVID is still rapidly spreading; however, the prom would follow all COVID protocols and ensure everyone is gathered safely. 

In addition, by June a large portion of the senior class may be vaccinated, allowing the dance to be safer for everyone who wishes to attend. 

We missed out on so many senior traditions that having a prom would at least give our senior year a bit more normalcy. We deserve some type of celebration for getting through this pandemic, and prom would be the perfect way to do it.

