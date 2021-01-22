Netflix’s removal of popular shows makes streaming service obsolete

“The Office” left Netflix on Jan. 1, 2021, upsetting viewers of the show. Many shows have previously left Netflix, including classics such as “Friends” and “How I met Your Mother.”

Tragic news struck last year when Netflix announced that “The Office” would be leaving Netflix on Jan. 1, 2021. “The Office” fans found this information to be a ticking time bomb, as they did not want to say goodbye to this beloved comedy. However, this is not the first time Netflix has stripped viewers from their favorite shows, and frankly, this event has been the last straw for the streaming service.

What makes the removal of “The Office” and other classic shows from Netflix so upsetting is the convenience it provided people. According to Statista, Netflix has over 195.15 million subscribers. Yes, these shows are still attainable on other services, but the familiarity of being one click away on Netflix is certainly something that will forever be yearned for.

Other popular sitcoms such as “Friends,” “How I Met Your Mother” and “That 70s Show” were also taken off of Netflix throughout previous years, starting the slow descent of the service becoming obsolete. According to the Washington Street Journal, due to the removal of popular shows, more people have left Netflix than joined it in recent years.

The level of intimacy one can develop with their favorite show should not be trifled with; binging and rewatching shows is a very popular concept that continues to be taken away from Netflix subscribers. With the help of alternative services such as HBO Max, Peacock and Hulu, old sitcoms are available and are stripping away Netflix’s popularity.

According to Psychologist Neel Burton on News.24, we want to rewatch shows because it makes us reminisce and nostalgia makes us feel good. With the removal of classic movies and shows, comes along new options on Netflix that are way less appealing than the ones we have cherished for so long.

Netflix consists mainly of original movies and television shows, which is not necessarily a con. New options keep Netflix up to date and allow subscribers to view new and original content. However, Netflix no longer upholds its legacy of carrying classic and timeless sitcoms.

I used to click on Netflix and admire the plethora of options it provided me with; now, I no longer have familiar shows available to me that I could always rely on for a laugh or just to relax. Because of this, I am leaning towards another streaming service.

Netflix is extremely popular and clearly is not going anywhere, but with the continuation of fan favorites being removed, the road ahead will certainly be bumpy for them.