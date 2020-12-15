Don’t cancel — Stream: in a changing marketplace, Hollywood should look to stream premieres

Aware of the advancing technological sphere, Warner Bros. recently announced they would be releasing all 2021 films to HBO Max the day they hit theaters. “Wonder Woman: 1984” will be among the movies available on the streaming platform come Dec. 25, reasonably priced at $14.99.

Disappointment abounds. With the winter sports season cancelled, superfans need a fix. With so many people quarantining and opting to learn remotely, students are also bored and in need of an outlet. So, when some of the biggest movie premieres in Hollywood got postponed, it resulted in global distress.

Major movies, including those I was most looking forward to, like “Black Widow,” “No Time to Die” and “Top Gun: Maverick” were forced to delay their expected release date as a result of theater closures around the globe.

However, a uniform solution remains unclear as various movie studios have handled this obstacle differently. Marvel Studios, for example, has taken the route to postpone their 2020 releases to 2021. On the other hand, Disney has opted to make use of its streaming service Disney+ through the release of 2020 films like “Mulan.”

It is unfair for diehard fans to be left waiting even longer, questions unanswered, to discover the plot of the movies they have already greatly anticipated. Movie production companies should shift their focus to releasing delayed films to online streaming services rather than waiting for the eventual opening of theaters, an accommodation that would please many longing fans.

Intelligently embracing technological advancements, Warner Bros. has set the tone for other entertainment companies, announcing they would release all 2021 films on streaming service HBO Max the same day they premiere in theaters. “Dune,” “Wonder Woman: 1984” and “In the Heights” all comprise this impressive array.

As home-viewing setups advance and become the preferred option for many, safely viewing these highly awaited films at home is undoubtedly more ideal and better for the wallet. "Wonder Woman: 1984," for example, costs a reasonable $14.99 for those without an HBO Max subscription; this is only $3 more than the price of an individual movie theater ticket. A cost worth the price, seeing as an entire family can watch for the price of one in the safety of their own home. As moviegoers become more aware of the advantages of at-home viewing, affordable blockbusters and avoidance of COVID-19, movies released on streaming platforms should be the expected norm.

Although entertainment companies express concerns regarding profit influx, marketplace realities will ultimately lead them towards this new business model. In a recent example, “Trolls World Tour” has achieved a $10+ million dollar profit.

Adapting to the ever-changing technological sphere is no longer a choice one can prolong. Movie corporations must act quickly and grab the online audience before their interest is lost completely.