Second statewide lockdown needed in Connecticut to flatten curve

Connecticut has recently experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases over the last couple months. On Nov. 20, the state surpassed 100,000 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Consequently, Governor Lamont should impose a statewide lockdown in order to control the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths have increased as cases rise throughout the state. Many health experts believe that the number of hospitalizations and deaths will continue to increase during the cold months of December and January when it is difficult to be outdoors.

Connecticut recently entered phase 2.1 of reopening as a result of a rise of COVID-19 cases during phase 3. The current restrictions prevent large social gatherings by limiting the number of people allowed per table in restaurants and at event venues. During the past few months, restaurants and event holders have capitalized on outdoor space in order to allow for greater capacity. With winter approaching, it will be challenging to dine and hold events inside with limited mitigate measures for the coronavirus. Dining inside a restaurant and holding events indoors will only cause a further spike in COVID-19 cases.

Governor Lamont suspended nearly all sports until Jan. 19. Sports are unable to practice outside with the cold temperatures and the sun setting in the afternoon, creating a challenge since large sport teams would now need to practice indoors. The issue with this restriction is that athletes still have the ability to go to gyms and other practice venues. Without supervision of coaches, there is potential for teammates to practice together and not abide by social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines.

During the statewide shut down in the spring, those with jobs along with students adjusted to working from home. Though most students have learned virtually everyday or a few days a week this school year, many workers haven’t returned to working in-person at all. Due to this reason, another lockdown wouldn’t be a great challenge since everyone has already experienced working in an at home environment.

A statewide lockdown should be imposed during the winter months when outdoor spaces are unable to be used. This would cease the rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Connecticut. By locking down the state for the winter months, the spring could have fewer restrictions with a vaccine likely to be available around this time.