Cancel in-person Black Friday shopping

On the left is a sign inside of Nordstrom at the SoNo collection. On the right is a screenshot of the websites’ deals sharing those deals through Dec. 1 because of the lack of customers planning on coming on Black Friday, so they are extended Cyber Monday.

Shoppers crowd the entrances at malls all over town to seize the greatest bargain deals. There is nowhere to walk, and people are jammed in front, behind and to the side of you. Clothes fly off shelves, leaving only a limited selection untouched. As people maneuver around you, they brush against your arms. Kid after kid touches every toy in sight. People try on clothes repeatedly.

Black Friday could be considered some people’s key date to holiday shopping, but with COVID-19 cases on a rise, shopping should change this year.

“ I’m the biggest Black Friday shopper there is. My dad and I always went to New York City and spent the entire day shopping at the massive sales. We pushed through the crowds from SoHo to Times Square.”

But this tradition will take a hiatus for us this year. Black Friday could be a major COVID-spreading activity, so we should all pause and re-evaluate our choices so we can protect ourselves and the most vulnerable in our communities.

I know it’s disappointing to not be able to shop with the tempting low prices, but there is always Cyber Monday, right?

Different retailers around the country realize that their annual Black Friday shoppers are most likely staying home this year, so they have extended their sales for a few weeks instead of holding the sale on one day.

For example, Nordstrom is a mandatory stop for many people on Black Friday. The store is going to provide 50% off many of their inventory for 12 days, from Nov. 20 to Dec. 1. These longer sales make it safer for people to shop in stores while also still receiving that Black Friday deals.

With cases rising in many areas, it is advised not to shop in stores this year. With many of the sales being extended, stores are making it easier to be safe. I get the rush of Black Friday, trust me, but it’s not worth it.