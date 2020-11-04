Out of the Darkness program unifies communities, raises awareness about suicide prevention

The Out of the Darkness program is one that educates many on the topic of suicide and how to prevent it. By funding research, creating educational programs and advocating for public policy throughout America, they inform many about how serious the issue is.

One of the most popular ways this program joins in on the fight against suicide is by hosting community walks held in hundreds of cities across the United States. The purpose of these walks are for communities to show their support to those who have dealt with personal struggle or loss due to someone they knew taking their own life.

Those who are able should definitely participate in these walks to prove that when people work together, an impactful change can be made on the world.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, in 2018 there were approximately 1.4 million suicide attemps in our country, where around 50,000 succeeded. Also in 2018, adolescents and young adults from ages 15 to 24 had a suicide rate of 14.45%. These facts prove that suicide is much more prevelant than we think, and if communities join together to show that those who feel alone are truly supported, a difference can be made.

On Sunday, Nov. 7, Inklings will be hosting a suicide prevention walk, where the community is able to gather and show support to those who have been impacted by suicide. The community will walk together at Sherwood Island in order to show their support, as well.

I believe that if others are unable to attend any of these gatherings throughout the year, they should donate however much money they desire to programs that raise awareness regarding mental health. Personally, I have dealt with the loss of someone that I knew due to suicide within the past year. The person I knew was one of the nicest and most generous people, who would have never seemed like they had been struggling with such great issues. I believe that these walks provide the perfect opportunity to let those who struggle know that they have people rooting for them. Involve yourself within the community, help to educate others about how to prevent suicide and do your best to support someone you may know who struggles with mental health issues.