Nail art permits creative expression

There are various ways to express oneself, but what if you’re not a fashionista or athlete? What if you don’t have a hobby that makes you stand out from the crowd? How are you supposed to make yourself different from the ordinary person? Two simple words. Nail art.

Nail art is a trend that is now expanding and thriving in the beauty world. If you think I’m referring to basic French manicures as nail art, boy, do you need to educate yourself! Nail art is simply a creative way to decorate and embellish one’s nails. Stencils, decals, stickers, stamps, sponge bobbing and splatter nails are just a few examples of what nail art entails.

Originally, I started painting my nails often to help put an end to my nail-biting habit, not as a way of expression or creativity. After a few years of getting the same basic manicure, I realized that there was more to manicures than just Fiji pink.

After researching numerous Instagram nail art accounts, it opened my eyes to a whole new world, one which would finally allow me to be different than the ordinary person and truly express who I am. Little did I know that years later I would be known throughout my town and my camp for having the best nails.

Just like fashion, nail art trends evolve and fade constantly, especially in 2020. Designs such as colored French manicures, ombre, stars and animal prints have been very popular so far this year.

The amazing part about nail art is that unlike tattoos, nail art isn’t permanent, so you don’t have to commit to one color or design for the rest of your life. You can constantly change it based off your mood, current trends or just what’s visually appealing.

Now’s the time to express yourself and show everyone who you truly are. Choose those colors that catch your eye. Get that design that reflects your personality and interests. Be bold and take advantage of this opportunity to be your most authentic and creative self.