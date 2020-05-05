Silver linings shine through in midst of global crisis

There’s little good to be said about a global pandemic.

The crisis has resulted in economic recession, the collapse of health care systems and ultimately, the death of thousands worldwide. However, amid the panic and uncertainty lies many silver linings. Positivity is the key to successfully coping during this pandemic. Now, more than ever, we must proactively consider our mental health and overall well being.

Scientists say social distancing has both been effective in slowing the spread of the virus, and has had a positive impact on the environment. Pollution rates worldwide have had a dramatic decrease due to coronavirus’ restrictions. Global efforts to prevent in-person contact have forced students and workers to remain at home. Restrictions have resulted in fewer factories in production, vehicles on the road and planes in the air.

With nearly all means of transportation closed and factories shut down, cities’ pollution rates and appearances have significantly changed. Countries such as India, China, Brazil and the U.S. have experienced an immense improvement in air quality. According to the NY Post, the level of nitrogen dioxide, a greenhouse gas that can cause respiratory problems and cancer, was down 42% in China.

The cleaner air is certainly a silver lining to the recent and ongoing lockdowns worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, air pollution normally causes roughly 4.6 million premature deaths annually. However, this new evidence suggests that our atmosphere is a little healthier during this time.

The virus restrictions have not only had a global impact, but clearly the effects are also evident in our everyday lives. We must take advantage of this unique time to better ourselves and foster productivity. The extra time at home provides an opportunity for self-reflection and development.

This is also a great time to learn something new or reacquire a skill that you had in the past. Whether it’s exercising, learning how to cook or practicing a musical instrument, there are plenty of ways to keep busy other than binge-watching Netflix. Quarantine has made it possible to do the things we were always “too busy” to do because of the burdens of a typical schedule.

Being quarantined with family also allows us to strengthen our connections with loved ones. Staying connected to those who are important to us is necessary during these trying times. Quarantine gives us the opportunity to find new ways to bond and ultimately enjoy more quality time with each other. So talk to your parents, FaceTime your friends and reach out to grandparents and relatives. Social media is a resource we should take full advantage of to maintain our connections at this time.

Even with these many new activities, this time has also helped me discover a newfound appreciation for my previous schedule and routine of daily life. I now find myself longing for the daily tasks I used to dread and the busy calendar I wanted to escape. It is a strange realization that this might be the new normal for a while. Although it is still uncertain how long virus restrictions will last, we must be sure to take advantage of this unique time and the rare opportunities it offers.