Social media spreads kindness

Charlie Zuckerman ’18 scrolls Instagram while at home. Social media is being utilized constantly during the pandemic, as it is a great way to stay connected.

Ever since cell phones and social media became a part of everyday life, it became much easier to contact people than it was before. Now in the middle of a global pandemic, social media is a vital part of our daily lives. During this time it is important to stay healthy and active, but we also need social contact, which is most easily achieved through social media.

Platforms such as Instagram and Tik Tok are connecting teenagers through memes. Teenagers may be feeling alone right now, and even though they have the support of their family, it is important for kids to have a social life and to connect with people their own age.

These apps can connect kids from all different places of the world, so they can have someone to talk to and to keep them busy. The users on Tik Tok mostly range from 15-24, so it can be really relatable for teenagers.

I have seen videos on Tik Tok about other people’s experiences during quarantine, and it makes me feel better that everyone is feeling the same way. I have also seen funny Tik Tok videos that have taken my mind off of the terrors of the world right now.

Another social media platform that has become especially prevalent during the virus pandemic is Zoom Video Communications, which was founded in 2011 by Eric Yuan. It is a video chat program that allows up to 100 people in the chat room at once. Families, friend groups, workplaces and schools are using the program to stay connected.

My family has used it, and it is a nice way to see your whole family at once and get to catch up. Zoom can be used for birthday celebrations, trivia night with friends or just talking with your loved ones. An article from CNBC explains how Zoom said 190 million daily users were gained since the start of the pandemic. I recommend doing Zoom calls with your friends and family sometime during quarantine.

Social media has also helped the Westport community to stay strong and connected. Posts on Facebook and Instagram tell families to put a heart on your door, or leave a teddy bear on your porch to spread kindness. When I walk around town I see painted rocks with inspirational messages and posters that say “We love you Westport. Stay strong.” These little acts of kindness can brighten someone’s day who has lost a loved one, or who is overwhelmed. When I see the painted rocks or the posters, they put a smile on my face and keep me motivated.