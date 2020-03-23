Let’s “wreck” this virus

Wake up, eat breakfast, maybe watch some Netflix and then sit and stare at a screen for four hours trying to do work. This is now the next big thing; a complete turnaround from the original school day. And who do we have to thank for this exciting new routine? Our dear old friend COVID-19, of course.

With the recent events that have occurred as a result of this new strain of coronavirus such as social distancing, quarantining, cancellation of schools across the world and much more, it is no surprise that many aren’t feeling too keen about the situation at hand. Coronavirus has caused massive disruptions in people’s lives, leaving individuals with strong opinions on the nightmarish situation.

And while I believe that this is a matter that should absolutely be treated with utmost concern, I also believe that we need to take a step back and stay positive.

The coronavirus isn’t the only thing that is being spread; uncertainty, fear, worry and anxiety are being spread, too. With COVID-19 already being at the top of our minds and these emotions being thrown in the mix, this is why it is even more important that we remain optimistic in a situation like this.

According to a professor at Brown University who teaches mindfulness, fear is a basic human mechanism, one that naturally kicks in and helps us survive. When mixed with other factors such as uncertainty it causes another emotion: panic. And with the addition of social media, these emotions can be heightened.

This has become almost like a second pandemic, with these emotions spreading almost as quickly as the virus itself. And with social media these emotions are being spread even faster across the globe. The last thing that we need is more panic spreading when there is already immense panic and fear.

Positivity is the only way for us to overcome these intense emotions in this time of crisis. If we continue to have this mindset that things will not get better, then it could become true. The only way for us to combat this issue is to look at it from a new lens.

The same professor recommends that people take things one day at a time and start with mindfulness techniques, because when it comes to information it is important to stay in the present in order to process that information.

Taking a step back, analyzing the situation for what it is and realizing that you can overcome it while ultimately benefit you.

Panicking does not help with the coronavirus situation. In fact, it has made it worse, just look at the shelves of your local grocery store. In times like these it is ever so important so be optimistic and make our own lights at the end of the tunnel. So let’s stand up, smile, and wreck this virus.