There’s never too much of a break: Schools must preserve Feb. break

For Westport students, Feb. break will take place the week of Feb. 17, and will last for a total of seven days. This break is considered to be a “no homework” break, where teachers are not advised to assign their classes with homework over the seven day break.

February break provides the much-needed time away from midterms and SAT preps. Some consider this week paradise because it gives students a vacation from the most stressful time of the year. However, in 2015, Westport schools’ Board of Education debated whether February break should not be included within the school calendar, leaving only December and April break.

Recently, other schools in Fairfield County such as Ludlowe High School have lost their February break, leaving Staples High School to be one of two schools in Connecticut that still have their break.

It is crucial to keep February break for students and faculty because the span of time between December break and April break is too large.

During the school year, Westport Public Schools’ students receive a week off in December, a week off in February and a week off in April. These much-needed “no homework” breaks give students some downtime in the midst of a highly stressful school year filled with intense classes.

But despite the benefits of break, according to WGBH Boston News, February break has been cut out of the calendar for most school systems. Communities claim there is simply no need for it anymore as times have changed since it was first introduced in the 1900’s.

However, according to a study completed by Psychology Today, 64% of people come back from vacation well-rested and more productive. Having well-rested and productive workers contributes to an increase in work completed at higher speeds.

Personally, I have found that coming back from February break increased my attentiveness in class, and overall made me more successful in school. Before break, I was tired and not getting as much work done. After a period of rest, I was able to catch up on all my missed assignments and get myself back on track with my work.

There is a fair argument that having three week-long breaks during the school year is too much time off; however, this is not the case. For students to effectively be able to process their emotions and be able to relax, they need time off.

Having three breaks a year is an appropriate amount of time, allowing students a week off in between the most stressful times of the school year. The school board should not be questioning the necessity of February break.