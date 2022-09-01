On the Wreckord – Episode Two

September 1, 2022
On the Wreckord
On The Wreckord – Episode One
Features
Salad bar return receives enthusiastic response, fosters healthier choices
Opinions
Sexism at gym perpetuates modern-day misogyny
Games
Inklings’ Word Search 9/19/22
News
Closed campus reminder serves as mental reset for Staples student body
Pros and Cons surround Staples new phone policy
PE class requires more opportunities
New AP African American studies course is introduced
Staples struggles to maintain staff amid national teacher shortage
Puppy love paraded at The Porch
