On The Wreckord – Episode One

June 14, 2022
Photostory
Women in Society combats gender inequity through final projects
Broadcast
Students share opinions on superstitions
Why are Staples’ sandwiches so special? Students and staff share their input
LacedbyLogan advertises her shoe company at MOCA teen spring festival
S’mores cookie cake: a perfect summer dessert
Staples musicians prepare for annual pops concert
Teens at MoCA Spring Arts Festival showcases Staples’ small businesses
Features
Staples offers interactive touring experience to incoming freshmen
Humans of Staples: Catherine Cunningham explores cooking, art
News
Westport approves the implementation of portable classrooms at Coleytown Elementary School
