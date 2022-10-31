National Honor Society hosts trivia night

Ben Saxon ’23 and junior grade level assistant as well National Honor Society advisor Jake Sullivan ran the event on Wednesday.

The Staples National Honor Society chapter hosted a trivia night in the Staples cafeteria to raise money for their membership dues, graduation pins and spring induction ceremony fees on Oct. 26 from 7-8:30 p.m. Tickets were sold the week prior for $5 per person during lunch waves.

Junior grade level assistant and Staples National Honor Society advisor Jake Sullivan stated that the Staples NHS chapter is larger than other chapters, making it so many members may not know each other. However, he believed that Trivia Night was a good opportunity for members to bond.

“ Last year we had three different trivia nights and they were definitely a wide variety of topics. You can tell by the questions that we have some smart and academic kids in the club. ” — Junior grade level assistant and Staples National Honor Society advisor Jake Sullivan

“Last year we had three different trivia nights and they were definitely a wide variety of topics,” Sullivan said. “You can tell by the questions that we have some smart and academic kids in the club.”

The club faced a challenge with attendance this year, with a total of nine students showing up to the event compared to the 30 that have normally attended in previous years.

Cami Vynerib ’23 reflected on the unexpected low turnout.

“I think the low attendance on Wednesday night…was largely due to the timing,” Vynerib said. “It was short notice, and seniors, who are normally our largest participants, are extremely busy sending in college applications for the Nov. 1 deadline.”

Despite the minimal participation, those who attended had a positive experience at the event. Avid trivia player Ben Saxon ’23 shared what trivia night meant to him as well as other NHS members.

“I wanted to get some service hours under my belt…[and] it’s also a fun competition between people on a wide range of subjects,” Saxon said.