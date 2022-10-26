Westport reinstates rule allowing dogs on Compo Beach

Many dog owners have come together at Compo beach since the beach opened to dogs October 1st.

Dogs are now allowed back at Compo Beach as of Oct. 1 until March 23, from newly made Westport guidelines including a few exceptions and updates. Dogs are now prohibited from strolling along the pavilion, playground and walkways to keep fields around Compo in pristine condition and prevent citizens from being disturbed; however, they are allowed in designated off leash areas, and along the shore of the beach.

“We hope everyone will follow these regulations and be respectful of other dogs and beach users,” Jennifer A. Fava, Westport Parks and Recreation director said in an interview with Patch News.

“ We hope everyone will follow these regulations and be respectful of other dogs and beach users” — Jennifer A. Fava, Westport Parks and Recreation director

Dogs must remain on a leash in all areas unless they are within designated off-leash areas located south of brick bathhouses. If these rules are not abided, pet owners will incur a violation fee of $77, according to Parks and Recreation.

Yelena Matviyenko, local Westport dog owner, is happy with the updated regulations.

“It’s great,” Matviyenko said. “Since the weather has gotten cooler, not as many people are on the beach, so the dogs won’t bother people regardless.”