Staples High School teacher killed in I-95 car accident

One of Michael Sansur’s students, Izzy Alafoyiannis ’24, works on a project in one of his technology education classes last spring. Sansur died in a car accident on I-95 on Saturday Oct. 15.

Technology Education teacher Michael Sansur was killed in a car accident on Saturday Oct. 15. Sansur was stopped in the left lane on I-95 for an unknown reason when his vehicle was struck from behind around 7:24 a.m., according to NBC Connecticut. His son was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

Superintendent of Westport Public Schools Thomas Scarice shared the news with the Staples community on Sunday Oct. 16 and described the impact that Sansur had on his students.

“Mike was a personal favorite of countless students and staff,” Scarice wrote. “[Mike’s] career has been marked by inspirational stories of Mike positively impacting the lives of students at Staples and creating an unparalleled sense of belonging in his classroom.”

Staples operated under a three hour delay schedule on Monday Oct. 17 in order to give faculty time to prepare for students’ arrival at school following Saturday’s incident. Students began their day in their connections class where the loss of Sansur was discussed.

“Our staff will arrive at their regular time and use that time to prepare for receiving students,” Scarice wrote in a follow up email to students and parents. “Students will begin their day in the Connections period, and support from our mental health staff will be available at that time and throughout the day.”

“ Michael Sansur was one of those people who leaves a lasting impact on your life,” — Marley Brown '23

Sansur was admired by many of his students, including Marley Brown ’23, who took Technology Education 1 and 2 and eventually became Sansur’s teaching assistant.

“Michael Sansur was one of those people who leaves a lasting impact on your life,” Brown wrote in a tribute. “He inspired me, and I will remember him and everything he gave me and taught me for the rest of my life.”