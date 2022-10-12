The Hamlet at Saugatuck presents plan, vision for future Westport development

The vision for The Hamlet at Saugatuck, located at the Saugatuck Rivers in Westport, was introduced as a proposal for new construction, where people can shop, connect and dine. The Hamlet at Saugatuck will also offer the opportunity to showcase gardens, locally inspired architecture, gourmet markets with waterfront dining and access to waterways. It is proposed to open in 2026. The Hamlet claims it will support local businesses and organizations in the Westport community. ROAN Ventures will help build this project.

“ It is our goal to create a safe, thriving space to serve our community and make lasting memories for generations to come. ” — ROAN Ventures

It is envisioned that The Hamlet will serve as a center for social gatherings in Westport. Building an influence on the Westport Community is one of its primary objectives.

Many members of the Westport community have begun to anticipate the opening, but others feel it will be a big change for the small area in Westport which could potentially cause issues.

“It seems like an interesting idea, but I feel like that area is nice and not a super busy area. I feel like this would kind of make it really busy,” Lindsey Price ’24 said. “[The Hamlet] would make it kind of hard to get around, and to spend time there to enjoy the water.”

ROAN Ventures is based in Westport, and supports maintaining the traditions in the Westport community.

“We believe in improving the negative elements while preserving the beautiful traditions and memories that ground this life,” ROAN Ventures stated on roanventures.com