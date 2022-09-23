Connecticut schools rank in the top three for education quality

Statistics given that allow for Connecticut schools to be ranked 2nd in the country when compared to other schools in US states according to WFSB.

Connecticut was ranked number two for the states with the best schooling systems on July 25 by wfsb (eyewitness news). In 2020, Connecticut schools were ranked third in the country according to the Connecticut state government

“The tremendous parent involvement and focus on education is a significant factor when looking at how the entire school community can raise the bar at a school or regional level,” Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. said.

Along with Connecticut schools ranking high nationally, Westport public schools are ranked second in the state according to Niche with Staples being ranked fifth in the state by USnews.

. Students also appreciate the high standard of teaching given at Staples High School.

“I really like that I am able to get help from teachers when needed,” Freddie Aldridge ’24 said.

Even though Connecticut schools and the Westport Public Schools are ranked very highly, Principal Thomas is still working to find ways to further improve the education quality of Staples High School.

“We are always looking to evolve and improve areas where we feel we can,” Thomas said. “The key is to engage our students in their very diverse interests at the highest level possible.”