Juniors take required NGSS test for graduation

Juniors took the Next Generation Science Standard [NGSS] test on May 25 and 26. This test is one of the required tests students have to take in order to graduate Staples. Juniors were broken up into four different groups, based on last name, to take the test. The test ran from 8:00-10:00 and then 10:30 to 12:30 on both days.

The NGSS test was developed by states to improve science education for students all across the country. The test consists of all levels of science, including: biology, physics, chemistry and environmental science.

Students were excused from classes that they had to miss in order to take the test. However, some felt as if the test was a waste of time and took away from their school day.

“I didn’t appreciate that the test took away from my classes,” Bozeman said. “With the quarter ending soon and finals approaching, I need as much class time as possible to work on my projects and grades.”

Many students were also irritated by the fact that they had to take an additional standardized test this year. This additional test added stress and pressure on juniors that many felt was not needed.

The NGSS test is a reflection of the science teachers and the different curriculums that are taught, as well as a reflection on the students and where their science skills stand.

“Science definitely is not my strongest school subject,” Cole Leiberman ’23 said. “I also was not very familiar with the types of questions that were asked so I didn’t feel confident with my answers.”