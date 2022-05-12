Staples High School ranks highly among other Connecticut schools

According to US News, most of the schools within the top five are within the towns surrounding Staples High school and three of the five schools are public.

In late April, Staples High School was ranked as the fifth best high school in Connecticut by US News and the number one best public high school in Connecticut by Niche.

“It is always nice to be recognized for good work,” Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. said. “I believe the commitment to education and realizing that we need programming and instruction that is at a high level based on the expectations of the community helps to drive the performance seen here.”

Along with the rankings within the state of Connecticut, both Staples and the Westport school district were ranked 28 by Daily Voice and Niche last year with New Canaan being the only other school ranking in the top 30.

Many Staples students also recognize the high quality of education they receive.

“No matter what class I am in, I get help from a teacher when needed and it is great I can speak with teachers,” Freddie Aldridge ’24 said.

Even though Staples is currently ranked very highly, Principal Thomas is working to maintain and improve education quality and potentially increase Staples rankings both on the state and national scale.

“We are always looking to evolve and improve areas where we feel we can,” Thomas said. “Whether it is looking at STEAM courses, emotional intelligence and our club offerings — the key is to engage our students in their very diverse interests at the highest level possible.”