‘Employment is for Everyone’ initiative aims to create job opportunities for disabled

“Employment is for Everyone” initiative attempts to improve the general quality of life disabled.

Westport First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker has created the “Employment Is For Everyone” initiative, which aims to increase the amount of employees with disabilities in Westport.

“This initiative is going to provide really needed employment opportunities and growth opportunities to people,” Tooker said in an interview with CT Insider.

This initiative will also help to advance the perception of people with disabilities in Westport and surrounding towns, as the result will create a more accessible community for disabled people.

“A lot of people with disabilities bring these very unique qualities that are very important, very powerful,” Chairman of the Commission on People with Disabilities Jim Ross said in a press conference. “With this kind of input into the culture of business it adds a dimension that First Selectwoman Tooker said raises the competitive nature of any business.”

Dylan Dwyer ’23, among others, believes that the initiative is important to further disabled peoples’ quality of life.

“This initiative shows how the lives of people with disabilities are improving [as] the time goes on,” Dwyer said.