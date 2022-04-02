Sherwood Island state park in need of $5 million worth of repairs

Sherwood Island has allocated the $5 million to cover many different aspects of the park.

According to a report by park officials released on March 20, Sherwood Island is in need of $5 million in repairs to help improve the park.

“Sherwood Island (State Park) is a heavily used park, with aging infrastructure, so it certainly is among the parks with the highest need for investment,” Will Healey said, a spokesman for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection in an interview with CT insider.

Park officials say the $5 million will be used in four ways: a new maintenance complex, improved guest services (such as restrooms and pavilions), repairs to the bridge to enter Sherwood Island and electrical utility upgrades. Park officials are further developing plans to rebuild the bridge leading to Sherwood Island.

“We need to treat [the park] with the love and care that’s necessary to ensure our kids and grandkids one day have the chance to explore these beautiful beaches and trails,” State Senator Will Haskell said in an interview with CT insider. “I support these investments that will help to maintain a functional, clean and accessible state park for all.”

Staples students also believe that Sherwood Island is a high quality state park, deserving of upgrades.

“Sherwood Island is a great place to relax,” Justin Bard ’23 said, “and it’s unfortunate that it has to undergo such repairs.”