Westport allows restaurants to increase year-round outdoor dining

Jason Stein ’22, Staff Writer|March 21, 2022

Westport restaurants are now able to permanently offer outside seating as long as it does not exceed 75% of their indoor space.

Graphic by Jason Stein ’22

Westport restaurants are now able to permanently offer outside seating as long as it does not exceed 75% of their indoor space.

Westport restaurants are now able to utilize outdoor dining year-round. 

Originally, Westport businesses were given the ability to offer outdoor dining as a tool to survive in the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Planning and Zoning Commission agreed that it adds a charming aspect to Westport as well as serving as an essential business strategy.

Most notably, Rizzuto’s restaurant implemented outdoor ‘igloos’ to attract hesitant residents during the pandemic. 

“It’s been great to offer that safety and service and we look forward to doing it, no longer for safety, but for plain old fun,” Rizzuto’s owner William Rizzuto said.

This was in addition to new provisions implemented last summer allowing pop-up seating to open up on the private sidewalks of Church Lane.

This decision was made in part due to a state mandate that is to be in effect April 1,  enacting permanent outdoor dining. However, Westport has extended this by allowing restaurants to allot 75% of their area to be outside instead of the previous 25%.

“I think the pandemic has made it so that people enjoy eating outdoors more than ever before,” Ben Larsson ’23 said. “I think this decision is a good step forward.”

Ice skating is one of the activities that can be done outside during the winter. It is a great way to stay active while also enjoying the cool climate.
Outdoor winter activities stop seasonal boredom
She La La, a retail business, along with other buildings in Westport, have put signs in their storefront to inform customers of their mask policy.
Connecticut stores, restaurants individually decide mask mandates for vaccinated customers
The farmers market is home to many farmers looking to sell their produce, which was grown on their own farm, free from commercial intervention.
Westport Farmers Market proves to be beneficial for individuals, small businesses
Westport government addresses concerns over TEAM Westport, changes composition
Westport government addresses concerns over TEAM Westport, changes composition