Farms across Connecticut host medical supply drive for Ukraine

Farms in Wilton, Weston and Westport are holding a medical supply drive to support Ukraine citizens. The desired supplies include hand warmers, burn gel, first-aid kits and oxygen canisters.

The Ambler Farm in Wilton, Lachat Town Farm in Weston and Wakeman Town Farm in Westport banded together to host a medical supply drive for Ukrainian citizens. The farms are asking for supplies from this Amazon list initially created by non-profit organizations in Europe. All three farm locations are accepting drop-offs or items shipped directly until 1 p.m. on March 18.

“Our friends in Ukraine are moms and dads just like us,” Wakeman Town Farm wrote on their website. “They love their families, nature, animals, local farms and community.”

The farms are working with the Ukrainian American Coordinating Council to fly the goods to Poland and Germany. Once arrived, the council will drive the donations to the Come Back Alive Foundation, an organization that supports Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Ukraine.

“I think what people in Ukraine need most are […] actual supplies, tangible things,” Jack Murphy ’22 said. “It’s good that the farms are spreading the word.”

“ Whether it’s COVID or a neighbor in need, when you put out a call, people really step up.” — Wakeman Town Farm Events and Programs Director Christy Colasurdo

Wakeman Town Farm also recently organized “Art with a Heart: A Fundraiser for Ukraine.” A piece of artwork donated by local artist Leslie Alexander will be auctioned off, with all proceeds given to hunger-relief organization World Center Kitchen. The organization has served over one million meals to families in Ukraine, Poland, Romania and Moldova.

“One of the great things about living in Westport is that the community bands together,” Wakeman Town Farm Events and Programs Director Christy Colasurdo told CT Insider. “Whether it’s COVID or a neighbor in need, when you put out a call, people really step up.”