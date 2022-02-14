Westport Civilian Review Panel seeks new members

The Westport Civilian Review Panel (formerly the Civilian Review Board) is looking to add two new members, which would bring the panel up to a total of five members.

The Civilian Review Panel is a recently created group of citizens and members of the town government with the intent to provide oversight to the Westport police and fire departments. The Review Panel has the ability to oversee the hiring process of prospective new members of the police or fire departments. Panel members also have the authority to oversee complaints involving law enforcement officials and can look over information, call for further investigation and provide suggestions for the final verdict.

“The Civilian Review Board […] works as oversight for the citizens of Westport should they want to file a complaint, ” Westport Public Protection Committee Head, Jimmy Izzo, said.

The police or fire chief will still ultimately have the final call on punitive measures.

Currently, the panel consists of three members: Westport TEAM Chair Harold Bailey, Westport second selectwoman Andrea Moore and third selectwoman Candice Savin. The new members will be regular citizens with no affiliation with the town administration. A subcommittee composed of members of the Westport Public Protection Committee are overseeing the assignment of these vacant seats.

“We’re just trying to make the panel better, and that’s why we’re adding two more members,” Izzo says.

Members may not be members of either the Westport Police or Fire Department. In addition, applications will be reviewed and applicants interviewed by members of the subcommittee. The subcommittee will then vote on which of the applicants to accept into the panel.

“We’re looking for objective views,” Izzo says. “[Potential members would be] good citizens that really have a balanced view of everything.”

Both previous and new members of the review panel will undergo training that lasts several days. The Board hopes to finish processing the applications and fill the new seats by April.

“ I think it’s hard to run with a small number of members, just because nobody’s full-time job [is] to do [manage the panel]. So, you want to have more people just to make sure you can always have enough people working on something.” — Stephen Shackleford, RTM board member

Those involved with the panel or the Westport RTM Committee believe that the extra members will be a welcome addition.

“I’m glad the RTM is involved and gets to appoint a couple of members,” RTM board member Stephen Shackleford said. “I think it’s hard to run with a small number of members, just because nobody’s full-time job [is] to do [manage the panel]. So, you want to have more people just to make sure you can always have enough people working on something.”

Westport second selectwoman Andrea Moore, who has been a member of the panel since her election, supports both the idea of a review panel and the effort to introduce more members.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of [the panel] and I’m looking forward to having the new members,” Moore said. “I don’t know what the criteria are going to be, but I’m confident the RTM is going to do a good job [with] appointing the right people.”