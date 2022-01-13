Midterm weighting, schedule revised as COVID cases rise

Some Staples teachers provide study guides or make time for extra review and questions during class in order to help students prepare for exams.

Principal Stafford W. Thomas Jr. announced on Jan. 7 that midterms would begin on a later date, the week of Jan. 19, as well as count for a quarter two grade, as a result of the new COVID-19 conditions.

Taking into account previous midterm exams, as well as the current circumstances, Staples staff and students question whether they should happen at all.

“I think that it is a great experience for all the kids that haven’t had midterms in the past,” Academic Support teacher Elizabeth McVaney said. “The juniors must have only had one midterm [experience during] freshman year.”

Guidance counselor Patricia Howells also acknowledges the impact of the change from a midterm grade once counting as 10% of a student’s final class grade to now counting as only major test grade in quarter two.

“I think there is a good balance of making it fair but also giving kids the experience to demonstrate their knowledge,” Howells said.

Many students have varying opinions on the importance of midterms now with the reduced weight.

“I think the extension is going to be good for the majority of students,” Emma Alcyone ’22 said. “As a senior, it doesn’t really help me either way because my midterm is done. I don’t really need to do midterms, but I think it was a good idea especially since we missed three days of school.”

In addition to December break’s one-day COVID planning extension, schools were cancelled on both Wednesday, Jan. 5, and Friday Jan. 7 due to inclement weather. The decision to postpone midterms was meant to account for the missed days without disrupting the schedule.

“Our goal is to keep you in the building and learning,” Thomas said in an email sent out to Staples students, staff, and parents that Monday, “while experiencing as many of our offerings as safely as possible given the climate.”