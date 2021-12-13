Vaccine boosters approved for ages 16-17

The CDC announced that 16 and 17 year-olds are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. The CDC recommends receiving a booster shot six months after the second vaccination.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters for 16 and 17 year olds in the United States, which are being administered at Walgreens, CVS, and other pharmacies.

“Vaccination and getting a booster when eligible, along with other preventive measures like masking and avoiding large crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, remain our most effective methods for fighting COVID-19,” Janet Woodcock, acting FDA Commissioner M.D., said in an FDA news release. “With both the delta and omicron variants continuing to spread, vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19.”

Pfizer is the only vaccine available for those under 18. Symptoms from the booster vaccine have been reported as similar to the first two vaccine shots, where teenagers did not face many side effects.

“If it’s safe, then it’s great,” Brennan Herold ’22 said. “I just really hope I don’t get sick and suffer any bad side effects.”

In order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and maintain immunity against the virus the FDA recommends those who have been fully vaccinated receive a booster shot approximately six months after their second dose.

“Since we first authorized the vaccine, new evidence indicates that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 is waning after the second dose of the vaccine for all adults and for those in the 16- and 17-year-old age group,” Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a CNN article.

Staples seniors and juniors who are vaccinated are eager to get their booster shots in hopes of preventing the spread of the virus.

“I think that it’s exciting that we are going to be able to get our booster now because our percentage of immunity is lower, and it will be good to feel that sense of safety again,” Lucia Scotti ’22 said. “I am planning on going to a walk-in clinic that offers the booster, as they are limited on appointments currently.”