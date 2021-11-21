Westport Public Schools offers booster shot for teachers

Staples+High+School+offered+the+COVID-19+booster+shot+for+teachers+on+Nov.+17.+They+could+sign+up+for+a+preferred+time+slot+and+receive+it+when+convenient.

Graphic by Abbie Goldstein ’22

Staples High School offered the COVID-19 booster shot for teachers on Nov. 17. They could sign up for a preferred time slot and receive it when convenient.

Abbie Goldstein ’22, Paper Arts Editor
November 21, 2021

Staples High School offered a booster shot clinic on Nov. 17 following the announcement that teachers were eligible to receive it as of Sept. 24.

All I had to do was fill in the Google form, pick a time I wanted to do it and that was that. It was simple enough.”

— Nell-Ayn Lynch, social studies teacher

Despite the low transmission rates in school, many teachers were relieved that the school made it convenient to get the shot and felt the process was relatively easy.

“All I had to do was fill in the Google form, pick a time I wanted to do it and that was that,” social studies teacher Nell-Ayn Lynch said. “It was simple enough.”

The CDC announced that there are possible side effects to receiving the booster shot, and some teachers experienced a reaction to the shot and missed school for a sick day.

“I had like a 104 degree fever, chills […],” math teacher Dana Dolyak said. “I had to miss an entire professional development day.”

Ultimately, many recognized and praised the measures taken by the administration to minimize the risk of COVID-19.

“Many of my teachers were excited to get the booster,” Romy Nusbaum ’22 said, “and it’s good they were able to get it conveniently.”

Related Stories
The mask mandate in Westport was lifted on Nov. 4, effective immediately.
Mask mandate lifted for indoor public settings in Westport
Governor Lamont’s “Screen and Stay” initiative provides an opportunity for unvaccinated students and staff to remain in school when contact-traced. Certain criteria must be met for contact-traced unvaccinated persons to continue attending school under these rules.
Lamont announces optional statewide contact-tracing initiative for schools
The Coxsockie skin rash can develop on hands, feet and mouth, known to be an itchy discomfort and takes approximately seven to 10 days to go away.
Coxsackie viral infection spreads throughout Staples
Jen Tooker and Andrea Moore’s plans as they take office as First and Second Selectwomen elects.
Republicans elected to First and Second Selectwomen seats