Inauguration held at Westport Town Hall for local election winners

Winners of the 2021 Westport election were sworn in and took the Oath of Office during the inauguration held at Town Hall on Nov. 15.

The inauguration and Oath of Office Ceremonies for Westport 2021 election winners were held at Westport Town Hall on Nov. 15. The inauguration and ceremonies lasted from 7:30-8 p.m. where representatives for First and Second Selectwomen, Board of Finance, Board of Education, Board of Assessment Appeals, Planning & Zoning Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals and Representative Town Meeting Members were sworn in and took the Oath of Office.

The event included a poem reading by Diane Lowman, an address to the town from the First Selectwoman and Staples student, Sophia Betit ’23, singing the National Anthem. Additionally, Rabbi Jeremy Wiederhorn from the Conservative Synagogue led an Invocation and John Betit from Christ and Holy Cross Trinity Church led a benediction.

In an address to the town and newly elected leaders, former First Selectman Jim Marpe reflected on his time in office.

“I want to thank the voters of Westport for allowing me to have the special privilege of serving them in this First Selectman’s office,” Marpe said. “I remain humbled by and grateful for the responsibility and opportunity granted.”

Current First Selectman Jennifer Tooker thanked Westport voters in her speech and stated her aspirations for the position.

“I am just so honored to serve this extraordinary town as your next CEO and leader,” Tooker said. “I will lead with compassion, integrity, and professionalism. […] I know my job is to manage a town government that works for everyone in a nonpartisan manner and that always has the best interest of Westport, our residents, our business owners and our employees at heart.”

Second Selectwoman, Andrea Moore, similarly thanked supporters after winning the election on Nov. 4.

“I have never been more grateful for my family, for so many supportive friends and for the wonderful Westport community,” Moore wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you Westport – I look forward to serving you to the best of my ability for the next four years.”

For some Staples seniors, this was their first election as an eligible voter. Teagan Church ’22 had the opportunity to vote for her mother, Lori Church, for District Nine Representative Town Meeting Member.

“It was really great to be here,” Church said. “The fact that my mom got to stand up there and was one of the many who were sworn in was especially cool, doubly so, because I got to vote for her.”

Marpe presented Tooker with a number of ceremonial items, including his key to the First Selectman Office, badge and ribbon cutting scissors. Candidates begin fulfilling duties for their elected positions starting Nov. 16.