Mask mandate lifted for indoor public settings in Westport

Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe rescinded Executive Orders #9 and #10 and lifted the mask mandate for indoor public settings on Nov. 4, effective immediately. Westport has been in the gray category for the past few weeks with less than five COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.

“This is certainly an optimistic trend- one that we have been anxious to announce,” Marpe said in a press release. “But we continue to be aware of the potential for stronger strains and breakthrough cases that could impact future recommendations.”

The mask mandate still applies to individuals who are unvaccinated, and is suggested for those who are at high risk for COVID-19.

“We are in support of this action for those in the lower risk category for severe COVID-19 illness and who have been vaccinated, so long as the local transmission rate remains low,” Mark Cooper, the Westport Weston Health District Director (WWHD) said in a statement. “For those in a higher risk category for severe COVID-19 illness, masking is still highly recommended, because although the transmission rate is low, the COVID virus is still in the community.”

According to the Connecticut Department of Health, masks are still required in healthcare facilities, facilities serving vulnerable populations, public and private transit, correctional facilities, schools (public and non-public, when students are present) and healthcare facilities.

“I think that we should still have masks in school because there are so many people in such a small area,” Kira Tomoda ’24 said. “Lifting mask mandates can lead to an outbreak in schools. However, I agree with the decision to lift the mandate in other public places, like restaurants, as they will have far less people than schools.”