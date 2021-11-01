Bedford ranked eighth on top middle schools list in Connecticut

Recently, U.S. News released a list of the top middle schools in each state, including Connecticut. On the Nutmeg State’s list, Bedford Middle School (BMS) ranked eighth on the list with Coleytown Middle School being left off the list entirely for reasons unknown.

Both schools had previously ranked high on the list, along with winning several other accolades in recent years, in fields such as music.

“It’s both reassuring and motivating to be recognized among many other high performing middle schools in Connecticut,” Bedford Principal Adam Rosen said. “Our team at Bedford, composed of teachers, administrators and support staff, are dedicated to creating engaging and enriching learning experiences for our students and a warm, welcoming, diverse, equitable and inclusive school environment. I see this honorable recognition as a reflection of our collective shared vision for our middle school and esprit de corps that bring this all to life at BMS.”

Over the past 18 months since the COVID-19 pandemic began, all schools in the district, Bedford included, switched from full distance learning, to hybrid learning and now to full in-person learning. Hand in hand with that comes a lot of quick-fly changes and needing to adapt with a rapid pace, something the Bedford administration has been able to do.

“While the past 18 months have presented unique challenges to every aspect of our school operations, we were already in a special situation with the 2 middle schools (BMS and CMS) combined at BMS, which […] started in September of 2018 and ended January 2021,” Rosen said. “In terms of my leadership practice over these past 4 years, I’ve learned to prioritize the feedback loop by gathering copious amounts of information and reflection from our key stakeholder groups, i.e. students, parents, teachers and staff. Our stakeholders are an indispensable resource for ongoing improvement and solving difficult and timely issues. I am proud to share that this practice endures and we are better able to respond to shifting conditions and crises as they arise.”

However, former students from Bedford agree with the ranking but do feel the school can do some things differently to make the experience at BMS all the more enjoyable.

“Maybe [they could] offer students more choice in their classes [as] not everyone wants to take engineering or theater [but it is] the only one I’ve been to but I thought it was decent,” Will Hayes ’23 said. “Definitely not the best it could’ve been but I think the placing makes sense.”