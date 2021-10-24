Westport classified as an orange zone for COVID-19 cases

While Westport is classified as a town in the orange zone, COVID-19 cases in Westport Public Schools remain low.

Westport was newly classified as an orange zone on Oct. 14, as there were 14 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, a decline from Westport being in the red zone on Oct. 8 with 17 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.

“There has been an increase of COVID cases in Westport putting the community into a higher category of COVID transmission,” Mark Cooper, Westport Weston Health District (WWHD) Director of Health, said in a statement following Westport’s red zone classification. “High risk individuals should take extra precautions, particularly those who are unvaccinated, by avoiding large gatherings. Getting fully vaccinated, wearing masks and social distancing continue to be strongly recommended for all.”

First Selectman Jim Marpe’s Executive Orders #9 and #10 still remain in effect. These orders require that individuals wear masks in indoor public spaces, regardless of their vaccination status, with exceptions for gyms and workout studios.

“I am grateful that Westporters recognize the importance of wearing masks and getting vaccinated,” Marpe said in an update regarding Westport’s COVID-19 transmission rate. “It is for our physical and mental health and safety that we remain vigilant.”

Despite Westport’s classification in the orange zone, COVID-19 cases have been relatively low in Westport Public Schools. According to the WPS COVID-19 dashboard, as of Oct. 18, there were five individuals (including students and staff) with positive confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“I’m not surprised that there are barely any cases in [Westport] schools since all the teachers were required to get vaccinated and most students that I know of got the vaccine too,” Raina Mandayam ’21 said.