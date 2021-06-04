First+COVID-19+vaccine+dosage+yields+difficult+side+effects+in+12+to+15+year+olds

Since Pfizer’s approval for children ages 12 to 15 on May 10, many vaccine recipients at Staples have experienced negative reactions to the shot.

Although the news of vaccinations opening up to a new age group enticed many, some teens have also faced painful side effects.

“After receiving the vaccine, I felt completely fine,” Emma Booth ’24 said. “[But] the day after, I had a horrible headache all day, I felt really congested, I had a sore throat and I felt nauseous.”

Side effects have also been known to occur in adults who were able to receive the vaccine months before; however, a reaction was more likely to occur after the second vaccine as opposed to first.

“I experienced some side effects after both doses (especially the first one),” Rebecca Schussheim ’23 said. “I had a fever and chills for around 36 hours after both vaccines but luckily my symptoms subsided soon thereafter.”

Although the effects were hard for many, many Staples students acknowledge that the process of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine was efficient and necessary.

“The process was very easy and simple. […] The vaccination clinic was super organized and it only took around 30 minutes to get in and out.” Booth said. “I think it is great that 12 to 15 year olds have the opportunity to get the vaccine and it’s amazing how quickly it was able to happen.”

Despite the side effects, recipients believe that receiving the vaccine is worth it.

“I got the vaccine to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 and keep those around me safe,” Schussheim said. “The vaccine side effects were a small price to pay for this and I am definitely still glad I decided to get the shot.”