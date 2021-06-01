Westport Public Schools not required to provide online learning option for future academic years

The+Department+of+Education+announced+that+Connecticut+schools+will+not+be+required+to+offer+distance+learning+to+students+for+the+2021-2022+school+year%2C+creating+speculation+regarding+Staples%E2%80%99+plans+for+the+fall.

Graphic by Hannah Ratcliffe ’22

The Department of Education announced that Connecticut schools will not be required to offer distance learning to students for the 2021-2022 school year, creating speculation regarding Staples’ plans for the fall.

Hannah Ratcliffe ’22, Web Arts Editor
June 1, 2021

Superintendent Thomas Scarice announced that the Westport Public Schools, in accordance with the Department of Education, would not be offering remote learning for the next school year on May 21, eliminating the option to attend classes virtually.

Peter Yazback, the Director of Communications for the Connecticut Department of Education, believes that distance learning has been a key aspect of schools this year but will not be necessary for the 2021-2022 school year, as some students benefit more from learning in classrooms.

“We do not anticipate the need to mandate, due to public health necessity, that districts offer families the option to opt-in to remote learning in 2021 and 2022 as they have been required to do this school year,” Yazback said. “We continue to emphasize and reiterate that access to in-person learning opportunities is a priority aligned with the State Board of Education’s promise of equity and access for all.”

However, despite success from hybrid and full distance models, Scarice believes that the pandemic learning situation reinforced the necessity for a normal school year. 

We do not anticipate the need to mandate, due to public health necessity, that districts offer families the option to opt-in to remote learning in 2021 and 2022 as they have been required to do this school year.”

— Peter Yazback

“The remote learning option, like a number of other approaches and investments, has been critical to our remarkable success this year,” Scarice said in an email to Westport families. “Although students have experienced success in this pandemic year, if anything else, this year clearly proved that there is no replacement for in-person learning.” 

Many students have utilized online learning throughout the pandemic, and some still remain in the distance learning category as the school year comes to an end. While online learning has some safety advantages, it also has its flaws for students. 

“It has been nice to be at home in my own comfortable environment but it’s definitely been difficult too,” Piper Cohen ’22 said. “I have not been able to foster a close relationship with many of my teachers.”

Despite the fact that many students are planning to return to school in the fall, some believe online learning is still a beneficial and necessary option for students who feel more comfortable in the safety of their homes. Students have also seen personal growth while learning online, as a new sense of independence has been established.

“Being fully online has helped me grow mentally and realize that I don’t need as much guidance or hand-holding,” Demitra Pantzos ’23 said. “There will always be families that are still not comfortable being in a full school and believe they are still at risk.”

Although virtual learning will not be offered to students regularly, there are potential uses for the online method of learning when schools are closed.

“In our meeting, we discussed how live streaming might be used in certain situations,” Coleytown Middle School Principal Kris Szabo said. “It is possible, if school had to close temporarily, it would be virtual. We believe with the low transmission rates, the number of people vaccinated and how students learn best in person that this is the right decision at this time.”

Related Stories
Remi Levitt '21 sits with two children from the orphanage where she volunteers. The American Friends of Atlas Kinder Foundation is an organization founded by her mother, Keri Levitt, and has inspired Remi's return to Marrakech this winter.
Levitt balances volunteering with online school in Morocco
The in-person experience of a concert includes the excitement of hearing live voices and being surrounded by people with a similar interest in music. Online concerts, while useful, don’t have the same experience as you have to sit in front of a screen to enjoy. Many students have been able to participate and make time for the online concerts with their easy accessibility.
Online concerts struggle to replace in-person experience
Students tasked with the new online learning are questioning whether the methods were better last year or this year. Pictured here is cohort 2’s views on zoom, while cohort 1 was in class.
Students compare this years online school to last years: which is more effective
Students in class while maintaining a 6 feet distance.
Students consider online vs in-person learning