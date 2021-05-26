Memorial Day parade returns to Westport for May 2021

The 2018 Memorial Day parade in Westport will be somewhat different from this year due to COVID-19 regulations and protocols.

Westport, for the first time in two years, will be celebrating Memorial Day with a parade through the town on May 31, starting at 9 a.m.

“We know it will be different this year than in years past, but we are glad we are able to have a parade and in-person ceremony again this year to honor and celebrate our fallen heroes,” Jennifer Fava, Westport’s Parks and Recreations director, said in April.

The parade, which will have the theme of “Honoring Women Veterans,” has been held every year since World War II, but was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. This year, even with the pandemic, the town will still hold the parade, even though it will be different from years past.

Westport will continue to follow all current COVID guidelines and maintain social distance. Masks will most likely be optional due to the recent CDC and state guidance, leaving it mostly up to the towns and local businesses whether or not to impose rules.

“When it comes to your [town or] store or restaurant, you can say masks are required or not,” Lamont said in a recent press briefing. “You have a lot of discretion there.”

Certificates will be awarded at the parade for several categories, including best development of the theme, best youth organization float, most creative, best community organization, most colorful and the best overall float.

With current COVID-19 guidelines, some Staples students agree with the decision to have the parade, if Westport residents are capable of following advanced COVID safety regulations.

“It’s fine if everyone is safe and somewhat distanced,” Riley Twiss ’23 said. “[I do] think it would be a good idea to wear masks [and] we didn’t have it last year [so it] also [implies] that [COVID] is starting to go away.”