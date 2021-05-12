Westport cancels Fourth of July fireworks

The Fourth of July firework show at Compo Beach during the summer of 2019 was the last before COVID-19.

The Fourth of July fireworks have been canceled in Westport for the summer of 2021 as of May 7. Due to CDC guidelines, the PAL board along with other Fairfield County towns, such as Danbury and Ridgefield, decided to postpone the fireworks until next year.

“It is safest to avoid crowded places and gatherings where it may be difficult to stay at least six feet away from others who are not from your household,” the CDC guidelines dictate.

With the history of large crowds attending the celebration in previous years, local officials and public health experts worry that there will be no control over testing, social distancing and contact tracing. Alternative locations to host the fireworks were also considered, but ultimately, the concerns regarding safety, space and security overruled the decision to host the fireworks.

“ I am sad that the Fourth of July fireworks are canceled because it is a very fun event, but I think it is important to keep the COVID cases down and canceling it is probably for the best.” — Romy Nusbaum ’22

Many students are disappointed that, despite the growing vaccine rollout, the fireworks will be cancelled for the second year in a row.

“I’ve gone to the fireworks every year and it’s always so fun,” Carly Curran ’22 said. “Last year they were canceled [too], so it sucks they are canceled again.”

However, many students understand the concern for COVID safety, and want to maintain a low positivity rate.

“I am sad that the Fourth of July fireworks are canceled because it is a very fun event,” Romy Nusbaum ’22 said. “But I think it is important to keep the COVID cases down and canceling it is probably for the best.”