Restrictions ease as Connecticut prepares for new phase

Outdoor dining restrictions have eased in Connecticut, and many Westport restaurants followed suit, as of May 1. Governor Ned Lamont announced that the state will now allow individuals to be served at bars without ordering food, table seating outdoors is no longer limited to eight people, and business curfews have been pushed back an hour to 12 a.m.

With almost 58% of the state being at least partially vaccinated, many of Connecticut’s restaurants and businesses are returning back to normalcy.

“ “It’s such a relief to know that so much of life as we know it is going back to normal, I can’t wait to be allowed to go out for dinner with [my] best friends.” — Ava Ekholdt ’22

Patrick Gene is the general manager at Hudson Malone, a new bar and restaurant that opened in Westport amidst the pandemic. Even through the restrictions and protocols, Hudson Malone has been able to stay open, and welcome incoming customers.

“We are back to 100% capacity right now but also our social distance,” Gene said. “Because [our customers] have the two vaccines […],they feel fine and ok with it. We’ve been busy because we were new but now we’re even busier.”

Beginning May 19, even more capacity restrictions will be lifted across the state for numerous places including retail stores and barber shops among other personal care services.

Social distancing will still be required in restaurants and outdoors, but bars will now be able to serve drinks to individuals inside or outside without them having to order food.

“Everything can start to rejuvenate itself,” Chritian Boyer, Staples health assistant said. “Everybody can go back to a normal place of life or a new normal.”